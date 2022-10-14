Giddey finished with 18 points (7-13 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, six assists and two steals in Thursday's win over the Spurs.

Giddey put together another strong all-around effort in the preseason finale, placing second on the team in points and rebounds while tying for first in assists. Just as promisingly, he shot an efficient 7-for-13 from the field to wrap up a strong exhibition slate during which he posted a 52.8 percent field-goal rate that included an 8-for-15 mark from three-point range. Giddey is already going in rounds 4-6 in many fantasy drafts due to his all-around skill set, and he could outperform his ADP if he's able to improve upon his 41.9 percent mark from the field as a rookie last season.