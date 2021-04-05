Robinson signed a 10-day contract with the Thunder on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Robinson shined in the G League bubble earlier this season, and he'll now get an NBA opportunity with a Thunder team dealing with several injuries. With Oklahoma City in full-on rebuilding mode, it wouldn't be a surprise if Robinson immediately finds a spot in the rotation off the bench, though he's unlikely to be fantasy-relevant. Robinson saw limited action in nine games for the Wizards last season with his most-recent NBA appearance coming on Jan. 1 of 2020.