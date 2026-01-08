Thunder's Ousmane Dieng: Omitted from injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Dieng (calf) is off the injury report for Friday's game against Memphis, Clemente Almanza of USA Today reports.
Dieng is available to return from a seven-game absence with a right calf strain. He's averaged 12.5 minutes per game over 17 outings this year, and Dieng could see some decent run for the depleted Thunder on Friday.
