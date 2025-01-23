Gilgeous-Alexander posted 54 points (17-35 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 17-18 FT), eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and two blocks across 37 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 win over Utah.

Gilgeous-Alexander exploded for a career-high mark in points and sank a season-high 17 free throws. The MVP candidate has scored at least 20 points in 38 consecutive contests, and he continues to stuff the stat sheet on both ends of the floor. Moreover, Gilgeous-Alexander has now racked up five combined steals-plus-blocks in 11 outings this season. Over his last five appearances, the superstar has averaged 36.0 points, 7.2 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 2.6 steals and 0.8 blocks across 31.6 minutes per game.