Gilgeous-Alexander accumulated 26 points (11-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 133-106 victory over Utah.

Jalen Williams led the Thunder in scoring in this 27-point victory, but Gilgeous-Alexander posted an excellent stat line in his own right. This was the 11th straight game in which the star floor general surpassed the 25-point mark, a span in which he's averaging 33.1 points, 6.7 assists, 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per contest.