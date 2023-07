Micic has agreed on a three-year, $23.5 million deal with the Thunder, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Micic had his draft rights dealt from the 76ers to the Thunder in Nov. of 2020. The 6-foot-4 guard has spent the previous five seasons thriving in Turkey. His team won two EuroLeague titles and he earned three All-EuroLeague selections. The 29-year-old averaged 17.4 points, 5.4 assists nad 3.2 rebounds across 31.1 minutes per game this past season.