Micic was waived by the Bucks on Monday, Eric Nehm of The Athletic reports.

The 31-year-old was traded to the Bucks in exchange for Pat Connaughton and two second-round picks, though Milwaukee waived Micic and agreed to a contract buyout. He gave back $6.1 million, with the Bucks stretching the remaining $2 million on his contract over the next three seasons. The guard is now expected to explore other opportunities in both Europe and the NBA. He averaged 6.6 points, 3.1 assists and 2.2 rebounds per game across 41 regular-season appearances (16 starts) between the Hornets and Suns in 2024-25.