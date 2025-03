The Timberwolves transferred Edwards from the G League's Iowa Wolves on Sunday.

Edwards will rejoin the parent club ahead of Sunday's game against Detroit. The two-way center has spent a majority of the 2024-25 campaign in the G League, and he averaged 11.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks across 25.1 minutes per game in 34 outings with Iowa this season.