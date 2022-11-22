McLaughlin is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pacers due to a left calf strain.

McLaughlin scored a season-high 12 points in 16 minutes during Monday's win over Miami, but he also appears to have suffered a calf injury. The extent of the issue remains unclear, but if he's sidelined, Austin Rivers, Jaylen Nowell and Bryn Forbes would be candidates for increased roles off the bench.