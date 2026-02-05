The Bulls traded Phillips (wrist) to the Timberwolves in exchange for Rob Dillingham and Leonard Miller, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports. Ayo Dosunmu was also sent to Minnesota, with four second-round picks going to Chicago.

Phillips spent the past three seasons in Chicago, but he was never able to carve out a consistent role. Across 154 career regular-season appearances, he averaged just 11.6 minutes per contest. Minutes won't be easy to come by in Minnesota, so his fantasy outlook remains bleak. He can be considered questionable to debut Friday against the Pelicans.