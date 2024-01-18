Towns provided 27 points (10-17 FG, 5-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 124-117 victory over the Pistons.

Towns led all players in Wednesday's contest in threes made while ending with a team-high-tying scoring mark and tying a season-high total in threes made. Town has connected on five or more threes in three games this year, two of which have occurred over his last five outings. Towns has now scored 27 or more points in 10 games this year.