Towns produced 22 points (8-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Wednesday's 117-106 loss to the Pelicans.

Towns struggled from the field and had a rough time against Zion Williamson, who outplayed him badly on both ends of the court. Towns remains a solid fantasy asset, but he has been forced to settle as Minnesota's second-best offensive option behind Anthony Edwards. He's averaging 20.9 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game over his last 10 appearances.