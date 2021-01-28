Towns (COVID-19) is out Friday against the 76ers, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Towns tested positive for coronavirus on Jan. 15, so he should be nearing a return soon, at least in theory. The Timberwolves have been quiet about Towns' potential return to action, and he may essentially be day-to-day moving forward.
