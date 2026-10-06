Ball supplied 11 points (3-6 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal across 17 minutes in Monday's 116-97 preseason win over the Bucks.

Ball drew the start alongside Anthony Edwards in the Timberwolves' backcourt in his first preseason appearance and turned in an efficient performance despite the limited playing time. Perhaps the most encouraging part of this outing is that he complemented Edwards well while committing just one turnover and dishing out three dimes. Ball's arrival gives Minnesota another high-level creator alongside Edwards, and his ability to facilitate while shooting from the perimeter should make him a key part of the offense in the regular season.