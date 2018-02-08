Timberwolves' Marcus Georges-Hunt: Out with illness Wednesday
Georges-Hunt will sit out Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers with an illnes, Jerry Zgoda of the Star Tribune reports.
Considering it's just an illness, this likely won't keep Georges-Hunt out for long and he could be back in the lineup as soon as Friday's matchup with the Bulls. Either way, Georges-Hunt is outside the Timberwolves' regular rotation, so his absence shouldn't have much of an impact for fantasy purposes.
