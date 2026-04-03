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Conley is not part of the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the 76ers.

The 38-year-old floor general is heading back to the bench to make way in the first unit for the return of Anthony Edwards (knee). Friday snaps a string of four consecutive starts for Conley, who didn't appear in the two two games immediately preceding his return to the starting lineup.

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