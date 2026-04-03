Timberwolves' Mike Conley: Not starting Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conley is not part of the starting lineup for Friday's game versus the 76ers.
The 38-year-old floor general is heading back to the bench to make way in the first unit for the return of Anthony Edwards (knee). Friday snaps a string of four consecutive starts for Conley, who didn't appear in the two two games immediately preceding his return to the starting lineup.
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