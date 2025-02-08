Now Playing

Conley (finger) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Trail Blazers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Conley is coming off a 16-point performance in Thursday's win against the Rockets but will miss Saturday's contest against the Trail Blazers while nursing a sprained finger on his right hand. In the veteran guard's absence, Minnesota will likely turn to Dob Dillingham and Nickeil Alexander-Walker to help pick up the slack in the backcourt against Portland.

