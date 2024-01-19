Reid recorded 20 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt), three rebounds, one assist, one block and two steals across 24 minutes during Thursday's 118-103 win over the Grizzlies.

Reid led all Timberwolves players in threes made while adding a trio of rebounds and a team-high-tying pair of steals en route to finishing as one of two players with 20 or more points. Reid has tallied at least 20 points in five games this year, connecting on four or more threes in three outings.