Reid ended with six points (2-12 FG, 2-10 3Pt), nine rebounds and one steal over 30 minutes during Monday's 108-105 loss to the Suns.

Despite Rudy Gobert's ejection in the third quarter, Reid couldn't find his shooting touch Monday and failed to capitalize on the extra minutes. Even so, Reid has been very effective overall as of late, having averaged 15.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.8 blocks in 27.8 minutes per contest over his last 13 games.