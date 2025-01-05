Alexander-Walker ended Saturday's 119-105 loss to the Pistons with seven points (2-8 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 28 minutes.

The Timberwolves didn't have their best performance Saturday and struggled on offense all game long. However, Alexander-Walker had a decent stat line and recorded at least two tallies in five of the six major categories. The shooting line was subpar after going 2-for-8 from the field, but fantasy managers who decided to start Alexander-Walker, particularly as a streaming option in category-based leagues, should be relatively happy with his contributions in this 14-point defeat.