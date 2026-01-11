Timberwolves' Terrence Shannon: Remaining out Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Shannon (foot) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Spurs.
Shannon is still recovering from a left foot abductor hallucis strain and is expected to be re-evaluated soon. He should be considered doubtful for Tuesday's matchup against the Bucks until the Timberwolves offer an update on his status.
