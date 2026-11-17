Lyles recorded nine points (3-5 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and one assist over 19 minutes during Monday's 106-98 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Lyles offered a spark off the bench in the front end of this back-to-back set against Portland, and he continues to play a meaningful role for the Timberwolves. The veteran forward has logged at least 19 minutes in six of his seven outings this month, during which he's averaged 6.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists across 20.6 minutes per showing.