Ayton (knee) tallied 21 points (9-19 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 34 minutes in Tuesday's 125-112 win over the Bucks.

Ayton operated without any restrictions in his return from a three-game absence due to a left knee sprain, as he exceeded his season-long average in minutes (30.1 per game) while claiming his third consecutive double-double and making contributions in both of the defensive categories. With the 18-29 Trail Blazers being well removed from playoff contention, Ayton could find himself at risk of being held out due to minor injuries in the second half of the season. When available, however, he should make for a strong source of rebounds and efficient scoring.