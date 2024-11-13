Clingan is in the starting five for Tuesday's game versus the Timberwolves, Danny Marang of 1080 The Fan Portland reports.
Clingan will replace Deandre Ayton (finger) in the starting lineup Tuesday. The rookie big man has yet to log 20 or more minutes in a game this season but will likely receive an uptick in playing time against Minnesota.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Swats three shots in win•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Four rejections off bench•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Running with second unit•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Dominates glass in final tune-up•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Starting vs. Utah•
-
Trail Blazers' Donovan Clingan: Double-doubles off bench Sunday•