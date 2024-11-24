Grant finished Saturday's 104-98 victory over the Rockets with 22 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), three rebounds, two assists and one block across 33 minutes.

Grant was coming off one of his worst performances of the season in Friday's loss to Houston, when he finished with five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and one block over 27 minutes, but he bounced back admirably here. This was Grant's seventh game with at least 20 points this season. Despite the Trail Blazers' struggles, Grant should remain one of Portland's most reliable scoring weapons on a game-to-game basis.