Knox (trade pending) is questionable for Monday's matchup against the Lakers.

Knox was part of the four-team trade between Atlanta, Golden State, Portland and Detroit that was being held up by Gary Payton's physical, so his status has been in limbo. However, the deal was finalized Sunday night, so he's officially a Trail Blazer and should be able to make his debut soon. Knox appears likely to be cleared Monday, but his official availability won't be known until closer to the 10 p.m. ET tip. Even if he does suit up, there's certainly a possibility he doesn't crack the rotation, so he can safely be left on the waiver wire in standard leagues.