Trail Blazers' Matisse Thybulle: Remains without timetable
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Thybulle (thumb/knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Cavaliers.
Thybulle underwent thumb surgery in late October and is also dealing with right knee tendinopathy. He should be considered week-to-week until the Trail Blazers offer an update on his progress.
