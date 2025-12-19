Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Continues scoring uptick
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe supplied 26 points (11-22 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-2 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one steal across 35 minutes during Thursday's 134-133 overtime victory over Sacramento.
Sharpe is living up to his billing as a high-volume scorer. The overtime win against Sacramento marked Sharpe's third straight game surpassing 20 points. He also tallied four rebounds and assists each. Over his past four games, Sharpe has knocked down 16 three-pointers on 72.7-percent shooting from beyond the arc. As Jrue Holiday continues to miss time with a calf injury, Sharpe will have the opportunity to keep building on a breakout year.
