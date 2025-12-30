Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Goes for another 24 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe produced 24 points (9-23 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, five assists and one steal across 33 minutes during Monday's 125-122 win over Dallas.
Though it wasn't the most efficient night from the field, Sharpe proved again that he can go for 20-plus points any given night. In fact, Sharpe has now scored more than 20 points in eight of his last nine games and is averaging 23.5 points per game across the month of December. He also has eight games in a row with at least one steal, showing his growth on the defensive end. Over those eight games he's amassed 17 steals.
