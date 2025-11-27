Sharpe (calf) posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 loss to the Spurs.

Back in action following a four-game absence due to a strained right calf, Sharpe was eased into the mix as a bench player after he had started in each of his previous 14 appearances of the season. Once he gets fully ramped up, Sharpe should displace either Sidy Cissoko or Jerami Grant from the starting five, and he could see more opportunities in an on-ball role along with Deni Avdija for as long as point guards Jrue Holiday (calf) and Scoot Henderson (hamstring) are sidelined.