Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Returns with 11 points
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Sharpe (calf) posted 11 points (4-8 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one block across 21 minutes during Wednesday's 115-102 loss to the Spurs.
Back in action following a four-game absence due to a strained right calf, Sharpe was eased into the mix as a bench player after he had started in each of his previous 14 appearances of the season. Once he gets fully ramped up, Sharpe should displace either Sidy Cissoko or Jerami Grant from the starting five, and he could see more opportunities in an on-ball role along with Deni Avdija for as long as point guards Jrue Holiday (calf) and Scoot Henderson (hamstring) are sidelined.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Not starting Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Available to play•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Out again Monday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Out again Sunday•
-
Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Won't play Friday•