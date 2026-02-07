Trail Blazers' Shaedon Sharpe: Won't return vs. Memphis
Sharpe won't return to Friday's game against the Grizzlies due to a left calf injury. He'll finish with two points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and two assists across 14 minutes.
The severity of the calf injury is unclear, though Sharpe faces a short turnaround if he hopes to suit up for Saturday's rematch against Memphis. If the fourth-year guard is forced to miss time, Vit Krejci, Blake Wesley and Sidy Cissoko are candidates for increased minutes.
