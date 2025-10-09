Trail Blazers' Toumani Camara: Posts 14 points with first unit
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Camara logged 14 points (5-13 FG, 0-2 FT, 4-9 3Pt), four rebounds, three assists, two blocked shots and a steal in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 129-123 preseason loss to the Warriors.
Camara cemented his starting role last season and didn't relinquish it following Jerami Grant's return from injury. The Trail Blazers are focused on a competitive youth-based rebuild, which certainly works in Camara's favor. The trio of Camara, Grant and Deni Avdija provides an embarrassment of riches for Chauncey Billups to choose from, so some preseason tinkering with the first unit should be expected.
