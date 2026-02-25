Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Dealing with back injury
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hansen is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Bulls due to mid-back soreness.
Hansen may have picked up the injury in the G League during the Rip City Remix's 118-113 loss to Santa Cruz on Sunday, when he posted 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks over 29 minutes. Robert Williams (foot) is also listed as questionable, so Sidy Cissoko could see some minutes at center behind starter Donovan Clingan, depending on who is available for Thursday's contest.
More News
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Scoreless in loss•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Rejoins parent club•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Returns to NBA club•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Left out of rotation Thursday•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Team-high 22 points in G League•
-
Trail Blazers' Yang Hansen: Muted role continues•