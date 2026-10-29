The Trail Blazers exercised their third-year team option on Hansen for the 2027-28 season, the team announced Thursday.

Portland's decision keeps the 2025 first-round pick under contract through the 2027-28 campaign. The 7-foot-1 center remains a developmental piece in the Trail Blazers' frontcourt, where Donovan Clingan currently occupies the starting role. The transaction has no immediate impact on Hansen's fantasy outlook, as his value will depend on his ability to carve out a consistent role in Portland's rotation.