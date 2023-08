Krejci (ankle was waived by the Hawks on Wednesday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

Krejci was with the Hawks during the 2022-23 campaign and averaged just 1.2 points in 5.7 minutes per game over 29 appearances. He remained with Atlanta on a non-guaranteed deal during the offseason but will now seek out other opportunities. He sustained an ankle injury during a Summer League matchup in mid-July, but it's unclear whether that will impact his availability for offseason activities.