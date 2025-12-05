Horford has been ruled out for Saturday's game against Cleveland due to right sciatic nerve irritation.

Horford will be sidelined for the opening leg of Golden State's back-to-back set due to a sciatic nerve issue. He had missed four straight games due to the injury before starting Thursday's loss to Philadelphia. Draymond Green (foot) is considered questionable for Saturday, which means Trayce Jackson-Davis and Quinten Post could see expanded roles.