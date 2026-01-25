Horford will start Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, Anthony Slater of ESPN.com reports.

Horford will make just his second start of the season as the team continues to test new starting lineups following the injury to star forward Jimmy Butler (knee). Horford has seen a slightly increased role of late, seeing 21.0 minutes per contest over his last five appearances. His role doesn't figure to change significantly even as he enters the starting five.