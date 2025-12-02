site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Alex Toohey: Unavailable for Tuesday
RotoWire Staff
Toohey (knee) has been ruled out for Tuesday's game against the Thunder.
Toohey will remain sidelined for Tuesday's matchup due to a left knee issue. He's yet to suit up this season for the Warriors, so his absence won't impact Golden State's rotation.
