Warriors' Alex Toohey: Out Sunday
Toohey (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bulls.
Toohey has yet to make his regular-season debut and is without a timetable for a return due to a left knee injury. He should be considered doubtful for Friday's game against Minnesota.
