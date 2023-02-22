Wiggins (personal) was not with the Warriors for Tuesday's practice and is unlikely to play Thursday against the Lakers according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports.

Wiggins is tending to a family matter and appears likely to miss a second straight game. Donte DiVincenzo started in Wiggins' absence on Feb. 14 and scored 10 points with four assists and two three-pointers, while Anthony Lamb played 25 minutes off the bench and finished with eight points, three assists and two rebounds.