Wiggins (personal) was not with the Warriors for Tuesday's practice and is unlikely to play Thursday against the Lakers according to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports.
Wiggins is tending to a family matter and appears likely to miss a second straight game. Donte DiVincenzo started in Wiggins' absence on Feb. 14 and scored 10 points with four assists and two three-pointers, while Anthony Lamb played 25 minutes off the bench and finished with eight points, three assists and two rebounds.
More News
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Out Tuesday for personal reasons•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Explodes for 29 points in win•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Good to go•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Listed questionable Monday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: All-around effort Monday•
-
Warriors' Andrew Wiggins: Nice two-way effort in return•