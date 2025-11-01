Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Assigned and recalled Friday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Golden State assigned Melton to the Santa Cruz Warriors before recalling him Friday.
Melton will miss the first portion of the regular season while rehabbing from an ACL sprain that he underwent surgery for in December. The Warriors announced Wednesday that he will miss at least three more weeks, and when he's cleared to return to in-game action, he'll likely do so in the G League with Santa Cruz.
