Warriors' De'Anthony Melton: Will go Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Melton (knee) will play Thursday against the Suns, Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area reports.
Melton has been dealing with some soreness in his left knee, but he's received clearance to suit up Thursday evening. He's scored in double figures in five straight matchups, averaging 14.8 points in 23.4 minutes per game during this stretch.
