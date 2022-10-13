Wiseman won't start Friday's preseason game against the Nuggets, Anthony Slater of The Athletic reports.
Wiseman started Tuesday's exhibition game against the Trail Blazers and logged 18 points (6-8 FG, 6-7 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and a block in 18 minutes. However, he'll head to the bench for Friday's preseason finale since the Warriors have several players returning to action.
