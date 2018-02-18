Warriors' Klay Thompson: Comes up short in Three-Point Challenge
Thompson scored 25 points in the final round of Saturday's JBL Three-Point Challenge, falling to Devin Booker's record-setting 28.
After posting a solid 19 in the opening round, Thompson seemed poised for his second title in the event, but he couldn't quite match Booker's blistering pace. Thompson headed into the All-Star break averaging 20.0 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 threes and 2.5 assists through 57 games, putting the Splash Brother on pace for his fourth straight 20-point campaign.
