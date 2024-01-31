Thompson will not play in Tuesday's game against the 76ers due to illness.
Thompson was a very late addition to Golden State's final injury report. With the veteran sharpshooter ruled out, the Warriors will start rookie Brandin Podziemski in his place.
More News
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Pops for 24 in 2OT loss•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Lethal from deep in emotional win•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Friday's game postponed•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Warriors-Jazz postponed Wednesday•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Scores team-high 30 points•
-
Warriors' Klay Thompson: Posts 19 points in win•