Moody closed Tuesday's 118-107 victory over the Suns with 24 points (7-11 FG, 5-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, two assists and one steal over 34 minutes.

Moody enjoyed an accurate evening on the floor in a relief role against Phoenix, firing five three-pointers and missing only four shots during the win. With Stephen Curry (illness) nursing a cold, Moody's numbers will get a usage bump due to. Curry's anticipated absence against the Kings.