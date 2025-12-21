site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: warriors-seth-curry-another-absence-coming | sport: basketball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nba/reg/free/stories
Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Warriors' Seth Curry: Another absence coming
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Curry (thigh) won't play in Monday's game against the Magic.
Curry hasn't been able to crack the rotation in Golden State, so his continued absence doesn't carry much weight in fantasy hoops.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Our Latest Fantasy Basketball Stories