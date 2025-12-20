Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.
Warriors' Seth Curry: Out vs. Phoenix
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Now Playing
Share Video
Link copied!
Curry (glute) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Suns.
Curry will miss Saturday's contest due to left glute injury management, though his absence shouldn't cause any waves in the rotation. His next opportunity to suit up will come Monday against the Magic.