Curry agreed to an Exhibit 9 deal with the Warriors on Tuesday, NBA reporter Marc Stein reports.

Curry will join his fifth team in as many years and is expected to provide wing depth for the Warriors in the 2025-26 season. While the Exhibit 9 deal is only for training camp, Golden State is expected to waive and re-sign the veteran sharpshooter once it has enough apron flexibility. The 35-year-old swingman appeared in 68 regular-season games (14 starts) with the Hornets last season, averaging 6.5 points and 1.7 rebounds across 15.6 minutes per contest. He led the league in efficiency from beyond the arc in 2024-25, shooting 45.6 percent from three-point range.