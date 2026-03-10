site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Warriors' Seth Curry: Sitting out Tuesday
Curry (back) is out for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.
The Warriors are holding Curry out due to left sciatic nerve irritation injury management. The expectation is that the veteran guard will return Friday, when the Warriors take on the Timberwolves.
